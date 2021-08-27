Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) SVP Sells $106,077.40 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.