Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) SVP Sells $106,077.40 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.
PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
About Premier
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
