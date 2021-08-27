Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $89.13.

