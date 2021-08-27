Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 281 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,959,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,047,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $139.79 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07.

