Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 456.0% in August

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 456.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of GENY stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 1,297.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 104,921 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

