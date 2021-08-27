Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%.
Pro-Dex stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
