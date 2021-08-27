Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Pro-Dex worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

