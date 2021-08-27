Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Young acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $97,570 over the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCSA. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCSA opened at $6.04 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.32.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

