Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MLNK. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Project Angel Parent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $25.92 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

