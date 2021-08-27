Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLNK. William Blair began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.38.

MLNK opened at $25.92 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

