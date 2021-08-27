ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up approximately 0.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth about $30,914,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,812,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,740,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,346,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.