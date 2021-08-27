ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.07 ($23.61).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSM shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €15.66 ($18.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.41.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

