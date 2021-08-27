Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,279 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

