Prosus’ (PROSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prosus has an average rating of Buy.

Prosus stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. Prosus has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

