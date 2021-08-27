Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $47.15

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $46.12. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 2,077 shares.

Several research firms have commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.