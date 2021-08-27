Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Vito Giannola Sells 10,000 Shares

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PFS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 3,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 22.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 178,529 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.