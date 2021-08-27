PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $434,327. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 81,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112,452.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTCT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,258. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

