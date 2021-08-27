Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of PSTG traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 16,861,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,390. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies

Earnings History for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.