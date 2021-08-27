Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of PSTG traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 16,861,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,390. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

