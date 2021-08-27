PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 44,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,048,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

PCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $517,000. Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,346,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,307,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.