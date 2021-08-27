PutinCoin (PUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $501,042.84

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $501,042.84 and $8.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,891.91 or 1.00280560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00037998 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00066997 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

