Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $792,455 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

