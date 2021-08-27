Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Textainer Group Holdings Limited Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

TGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGH opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

