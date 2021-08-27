Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%.

BNL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NYSE BNL opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.23. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 147.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 136,946 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

