Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,281,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.