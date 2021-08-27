Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of JWN opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

