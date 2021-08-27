Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.79. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

