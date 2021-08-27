QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.94

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $796.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in QCR during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

