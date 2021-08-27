QuarkChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.30 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $135.36 million and $10.30 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

