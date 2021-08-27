QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Update

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QMCI stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.40.

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.