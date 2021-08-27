Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of RANJY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.33. Randstad has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

