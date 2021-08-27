ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $100.05 million and $52,826.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

