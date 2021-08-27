Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 5,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00.

RDFN opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.31. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Redfin by 102,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 85,967 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

