Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,518 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTLC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28.

