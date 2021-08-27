Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.61. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $112.17.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.