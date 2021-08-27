RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%.

RDHL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,607. The company has a market capitalization of $358.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of RedHill Biopharma worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.