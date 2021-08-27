Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

