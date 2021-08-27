Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,486 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 113,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.