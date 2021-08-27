Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after buying an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $74,221,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 114,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,921. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

