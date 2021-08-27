Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,204 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 177,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $221.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.