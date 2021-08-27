Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,210 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.63. The company had a trading volume of 991,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

