Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

