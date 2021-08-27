Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.740-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.92. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

