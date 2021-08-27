Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $192,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.14. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.