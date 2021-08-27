Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s (RS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.75.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $149.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,553,000 after buying an additional 154,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

