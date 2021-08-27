Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Reliance Worldwide has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92.
About Reliance Worldwide
