Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Reliance Worldwide has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.