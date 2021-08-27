Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Whole Earth Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $459.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

