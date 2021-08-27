Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bandwidth (BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2021 – Bandwidth was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

8/10/2021 – Bandwidth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported healthy second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, it benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. However, it operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers. It is heavily dependent on third parties to avail key software and services for billing purposes, which often leads to billing inconsistencies.”

8/6/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bandwidth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $227.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bandwidth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/7/2021 –

7/7/2021 –

7/7/2021 – Bandwidth is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $103.76 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.56 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.11, a PEG ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Get Bandwidth Inc alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.