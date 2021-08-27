Research Analysts Set Expectations for GXO Logistics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

