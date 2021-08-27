Research Analysts Set Expectations for Omega Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

