Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 5.3% Higher

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.02. 4,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 802,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $973.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,734,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 305,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 277,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

