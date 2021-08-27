Revain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.30 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $3.30 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00765273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00100026 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.