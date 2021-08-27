Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 8,916 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.61. 10,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,633. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.